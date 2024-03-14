Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Review: Let the Dance Begin – last tango on pampas

By Russell Baillie
2 mins to read
Bickering and bouts of nostalgia feature on lively road trip. Photo / Supplied

Bickering and bouts of nostalgia feature on lively road trip. Photo / Supplied

This Argentinian-Spanish film may be about the reunion of a tango partnership, and it may have “dance” in the title but a consumer warning: It contains very little in the way of fancy footwork. And

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener