Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Persian diversion: Universal Language a quirky Canadian-Iranian dark comedy

Sarah Watt
By
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read

Universal Language: People's choice at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Image / Supplied

Universal Language: People's choice at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Image / Supplied

Sarah Watt
Review by Sarah Watt
Sarah reviewed for the Sunday Star Times until 2019. After a career change to secondary school teaching, she now she works in alternative education with our most disadvantaged rangatahi.
Learn more

Universal Language, directed by Matthew Rankin, is in cinemas now.

Winner of an audience award in the Cannes Film Festival’s left-field Directors’ Fortnight, Universal Language is a quirky, surreal comedy-drama that takes place in an alternate version of the city of Winnipeg, Canada, where Persian is the primary language alongside

Save