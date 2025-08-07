Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Patrick Gower on returning to prime time, taxpayer funding, advertorial appearances, working for Sky TV

Russell Baillie
By
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Paddy Gower Has Issues - but none about returning to TV. Photo / Supplied

Paddy Gower Has Issues - but none about returning to TV. Photo / Supplied

Quite a bit has happened between the first, 2023 season of Paddy Gower Has Issues and the forthcoming second series. Broadcaster Three closed its news operation in July last year, making Gower and his Newshub colleagues redundant. Then, last month, Three was bought for a dollar by Sky Television. Meanwhile,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save