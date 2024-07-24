Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Our Own Little Mess is a theatrical journey into the mysterious human mind

By Dionne Christian
6 mins to read
Theatre maker Leo Gene Peters. Photo / supplied

Theatre maker Leo Gene Peters. Photo / supplied

Online exclusive

Why I Made is a fortnightly feature in which artists and writers share the behind-the-scenes stories of their creations with listener.co.nz

The theatre company A Slightly Isolated Dog makes plays that use

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener