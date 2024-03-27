Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Oscar-nominated 10 Capitano is a harrowing drama

By Sarah Watt
2 mins to read
Italian writer-director Matteo Garrone (Gomorrah, Reality) takes us deep into the experience of these determined children. Photo / Supplied

Italian writer-director Matteo Garrone (Gomorrah, Reality) takes us deep into the experience of these determined children. Photo / Supplied

Nominated for Best International Film at the Oscars, this engrossing tale of two Senegalese boys who set off on a perilous intercontinental journey in search of a new life dramatises a plight all too often

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener