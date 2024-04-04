Latest Ghostbuster unites 1984 and 2021 casts for more fun with the paranormal

Follow that phantom: Paranormal pest control in New York. Photo / Supplied

Following the unfairly maligned female-cast reboot in 2016 and the poorly reviewed 2021 update Afterlife, the Ghostbusters are back to sort out yet more phantom menaces – this time with amusing special guests.

We catch up with the Spengler family (Carrie Coon’s mom Callie, her two kids, and teacher beau, Paul Rudd), who ditched Oklahoma for the Big Apple, where they’re living in the dilapidated fire station from the 1980s classic. The children have matured: Finn Wolfhard’s Trevor is now 18, and his bright but bolshie 15-year-old sister Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) is sick of being treated like a kid.





New Yorkers are used to seeing the Ectomobile hurtling down town on another paranormal pest-control mission. When antiques dealer Ray (Dan Aykroyd) comes into possession of a mysterious orb housing an evil spirit intent on freezing the city, the Spenglers have their work cut out.

With plenty of callbacks to the 1984 classic and no fewer than five of the original cast, Frozen Empire makes a nice franchise introduction for youngsters. For the most part, it’s low on scares but high on quantum physics-inspired nerdiness, which, when delivered by comedians Patton Oswalt and James Acaster (as the secretive librarian and deadpan lab tech respectively), is endearing.

But a lack of peril and a meandering plot may disappoint viewers raised on a diet of zippy superhero movies. The main story goes to stroppy Phoebe, who falls for a pretty girl ghost in a blatant attempt at queer baiting a 2024 audience. The rest of the diverse ensemble run about doing little of consequence in a wordy film that gets to the action only as its tailspins into its messy third act. By this point, the visibly tired OG Ghostbusters are clearly just here – I’m looking at you, Bill Murray – for the pay cheque. Otherwise, it’s good-natured family-friendly fun.

Rating out of five: ★★★

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, directed by Gil Kenan, is in cinemas now.