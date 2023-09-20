Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Late rock piano pioneer Leon Russell saluted in new book and album with Kiwi connection

By Graham Reid
4 mins to read
Leon Russell: The magic flew when he sat down at the piano. Photo / Getty Images

Leon Russell: The magic flew when he sat down at the piano. Photo / Getty Images

When Leon Russell was helped on to Auckland’s Powerstation stage in April 2011, he was 69, overweight and walked with a cane. It didn’t look promising. But Russell made his career sitting down, and once

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener