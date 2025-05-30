Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Irish sporting underdog story Tarrac sculls through the cliches

New Zealand Listener
2 mins to read

Competing against the landscape: Kelly Gough as Aoife. Photo / Supplied

Competing against the landscape: Kelly Gough as Aoife. Photo / Supplied

Tarrac, directed by Declan Recks, is in cinemas now.

One might argue there’s a place for movies that are so bad they’re good, and even enjoyment to be gained from those that are so bad they’re risible. But there’s nothing so frustrating as a film that is competently made yet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener