Listener

Euro star: Vicky Krieps on her NZ ghost film and debut album with top Kiwi musician

Russell Baillie
By
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
9 mins to read

Arthouse star Vicky Krieps came to New Zealand to make a movie and ended up recording an album as well. Photo / Getty Images

Vicky Krieps is quite driven. Today, she’s in the back of a London cab as it rumbles down the Kingsland High St. As she talks animatedly, her iPad camera frames her face against a sunny background of double-decker buses and leafy, busy streets. It’s 7.30am on a Friday there and

