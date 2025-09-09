Reminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.

Cultural attaché: Perlina Lau on the many influences and delights of her career

Perlilna Lau shares her favourite things and artistic influences. Photo / Supplied

Perlina Lau is the co-host of RNZ National’s Culture 101. Off air, her resumé includes writing and producing and appearing in three-season web series Flat3 in 2013-14 with friends JJ Fong, Ally Xue and Roseanne Liang. After that success, Lau, Fong and Xue created the award-winning TVNZ series Creamerie, with Lau also in a lead role. Whangārei-born and Auckland-raised, Lau has previously worked on TV3’s The Paul Henry Show as a presenter and producer and The Project, as a presenter. Here, she explains the joys of The Sound of Music, wedding planning and Mark Rothko.

What is your earliest memory?

My cousins babysitting me and impersonating my grandma’s voice to convince me to go to sleep while I sat at the top of the staircase.

What did you want to be when you were a kid?

An architect. This stemmed from a school project where we had to create 3D models of our own homes. I thought it was brilliant and so much fun. I was about 9 and while my maths was pretty good I don’t think I understood how important that would be for the job.

When were you happiest?

Out in the garden coming up with games with my sister – usually a version of treasure hunting.

What makes you unhappy?

Inequity – in education, housing. Seeing people struggle and not being able to get the help they need.

What’s your greatest fear?

Getting locked in a large freezer where no one can hear me yell. That and not telling people regularly enough how you feel about them and that one day it may be too late.

What trait in yourself do you least like?

I’m very untidy.

What trait in others do you least like?

Self-centredness.

What characteristics do you most value in your friends?

Sense of humour, being grounded, generosity and loyalty.

When is it okay to lie?

When you … fake it till you make it?

Apart from any property, what’s the most expensive thing you have bought?

We splashed out on a dark green velvet couch with a fluted back. It’s not practical but it’s very cool and no regrets.

What’s the best gift you’ve ever given?

I took my friend to Paris Disneyland when we were 19 and I blindfolded her the whole way on the Eurostar. That second part was probably a bit excessive, looking back.

What is your most treasured possession?

Probably my engagement ring. It belonged to my husband’s great-grandmother.

What was the last book you read?

Fast Like A Girl, by Dr Mindy Pelz – I’ve been interested in the concept of fasting and timing it to your cycle.

Who are your favourite writers?

Haruki Murakami, Jane Austen, Charles Dickens and, more recently, Sally Rooney.

Favourite things: Disneyland, Sally Rooney, and London's Tate Modern. Photos / Getty Images / Supplied

What book do you recommend others to read?

I didn’t get into the films but The Hunger Games series is so good.

What words or phrase do you overuse?

“OMG” mostly in written messages.

What is your favourite word?

“Splayed”.

Do you have a quote you live by?

I’ve always liked this one by Thomas Edison: “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

What is your favourite museum/art gallery?

The Tate Modern and the V&A, both in London.

What is the artwork you could look at endlessly?

Mark Rothko’s Untitled (1952) – every time I look I see something different.

What particular artistic talent would you like to have?

I’d love to know how to do calligraphy.

What is your favourite film?

The Sound of Music. We had this on VHS and I think I’ve probably seen it 100 times. I just love it – the songs are iconic, the house, the beautiful scenes of Austria, Baroness Schraeder’s wardrobe and the children! And, of course, a rogue nun. I think Captain von Trapp was probably my first crush.

More favourites: Mark Rothko's Untitled (1952), The Sound of Music, and The Queen's Gambit with Anya Taylor-Joy. Photos / Getty Images / Supplied

What has been your most enjoyable live theatre experience?

August: Osage County, in 2010, at the Maidment Theatre in Auckland. My mind was blown.

What has been your most enjoyable live music experience?

Celine Dion at Hyde Park, London, in 2019.

What are your favourite musical genres?

Pop, jazz, alt/indie, rock, a good classical banger.

What was your top Spotify listening in 2024?

Good Luck Babe, by Chappell Roan; Bad Bad News, by Leon Bridges; Silver Springs, by Fleetwood Mac; Have You Ever Seen The Rain, by Creedence Clearwater Revival; Dua Lipa albums.

What song always gets you dancing?

Dancing On My Own, by Robyn.

What is a streaming series/favourite TV show you recommend?

Too many to choose from but one that sticks with me is The Queen’s Gambit. Beautifully shot, amazing costumes and set and a compelling story. It’s a masterclass in “show, don’t tell”.

If you weren’t a presenter / writer / actor, what would you be doing instead?

Full-time acting or producing. I also wanted to be a wedding planner for a while – like many a tragic millennial, J Lo’s The Wedding Planner really sold it to me. She had the clipboard, she had the mic. I thought, that’s a bit of me. I’ve since helped a few family and friends plan their weddings and it’s very similar to being a producer. It’s constant multitasking, time management and managing expectations. I found planning my own wedding pretty fun.

Which talent or skill do you wish you had?

I’d love it if accents and languages came easily.

Where is your favourite place in New Zealand?

Parua Bay, in Northland.

What is your favourite place outside Aotearoa?

Italy.

What is a destination you’d love to visit some time?

China. I’ve been once for a school orchestra trip [Lau plays the cello], but I’d love to go back and stay for longer and do it properly.

The Sultan Ahmed Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey at sunset. Photo / Getty Images

What is a building/architecture that you admire?

The Blue Mosque in Turkey and York Minster cathedral in England are both breathtaking.

A good day starts with …

A good sleep the night before.

What is comfort food to you?

My grandma’s lamb curry with potatoes and carrots on rice (chef’s kiss).

What can’t you resist on a restaurant menu?

Sticky toffee pudding.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Ice-cream and fried chicken. Not together. But I suppose you could.