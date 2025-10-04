Balancing act: How Cirque du Soleil’s elite performers master art and athletics on stage

High-flyers: A scene from Cirque du Soleil's Corteo, which arrives in Auckland this month. Photo / Supplied

Sitting at a desk on another overcast afternoon, thinking about the slog home and the ‘what’s for dinner dilemma’ could make many of us want to run away to join the circus, where every day promises adventure and excitement.

But listen to Canadian chiropractor and head physical therapist on Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo Joanie Pepin run through the list of what’s on her mind, and circus life doesn’t seem as freewheeling as one might imagine.

When Corteo arrives in New Zealand later this month, audiences will no doubt be spellbound by its slick avant-garde sets, sumptuous costumes, pitch perfect music and feats of athleticism where gravity, biology and biomechanics seem negotiable. But there’s a whole other show behind-the-scenes centred on the health and wellbeing of performers.

As one of two therapists touring with Corteo, Pepin’s the ringmaster of this act, keeping 53 performers in peak physical condition. There’s more to it than managing the general wear and tear on performers’ bodies, which is a given considering the huge physical demands of engaging in acrobatic feats and complex routines night after night. Circus life presents other challenges to health, ranging from nutrition and sleep quality to travel-related stresses and costume constraints.

“Everything can impact performance,” Pepin says. “We’re often indoors for long periods, limiting sunlight exposure, which affects vitamin D levels. If we’re working in a cold climate, the warm-ups routines will be different from, for example, Mexico where it’s really warm. It’s also very different to high performance sports, where athletes will do a season and then have few weeks, maybe even a few months, of recuperation. We perform year-round.”

Mastering health

Talk to Pepin about how she keeps everyone fit, hale and hearty, and it quickly becomes obvious there’s no one-size-fits-all training, rest, recovery package she can pull off the shelf. Answers to questions like, ‘what sort of training do the performers do?’ and ‘what factors impact on the health of performers?’ and Pepin frequently starts with, ‘well, that depends on the performer’ or ‘well, depending on their act’.

Cirque du Soleil includes acrobats, dancers, clowns, physical theatre performers and musicians. Each of those categories are broad, encompassing other subdisciplines. You might be an acrobat, but a rhythmic gym act is not the same as a trampolining or tumbling one. It’s also not a given that performers have an arts background. The Canadian-based company has long recruited professional athletes – gymnasts, swimmers, ice skaters, divers, cheerleaders among them – to star in its big-budget productions. Messi10, its tribute to Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, put Chilean player Catalina Vega in a leading role.

How easy is it for elite athletes to make the transition to arts? Former competitive gymnasts Julien Gobaux and Vitalii Nakonechnyi acknowledge that can take time.

Head physical therapist on Cirque Du Soleil’s Corteo Joanie Pepin and athletes-turned-cirque-artists Julien Gobaux and Vitalii Nakonechnyi. Photos / Supplied

“In gymnastics, we perform very precise, very robotic movements to achieve a high level of perfection,” says Gobaux, a French male artistic gymnast and former member of the national team. “In the circus, we are indeed looking for perfection, but not only that, we must learn to dance a minimum, we must transmit an emotion through the body, the gaze, learn to rely on the music, to be present on stage.

“You have to break your mind, so to speak. You are no longer judged by judges but by the audience. You have to love performing on stage, love conveying a message. You have to love working in a group, know how to adapt to the situation.”

Nakonechnyi, who represented Ukraine at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, says it can be difficult to stop thinking like an athlete and start thinking like an artist.

“In sports, you train for months to participate in competitions, but in the circus, you perform every day, and this is another nuance that athletes find difficult to cope with, but nothing is impossible if you have the desire,” he says. “I would say that it’s not about qualities, but about desire. Everything else will be taught to you by teachers and coaches at the base in Montreal.

“You start from scratch, learn new elements, learn how to present yourself to the audience so that they will love you, how to overcome stage fright (if you have it) — there is a lot to struggle with and learn from scratch.”

As former competitive gymnasts Julien Gobaux and Vitalii Nakonechnyi are involved with acts like Tournik in Corteo where a high degree of athleticism and training is required. Photo / Supplied

Technology on the rise

Arriving at Cirque’s Montreal headquarters, potential performers undergo a full physical evaluation used as the basis for ongoing training and assessment. Pepin says there’s a lot of talking, a lot of questions about fitness, overall health and diet. This forms the basis for regular tracking of each performer’s health and fitness.

“Plans need to be specialised and individualised for everyone,” she says, adding that food and nutrition is a particular focus given the number of ethnicities represented. “Your culture, the country where you’re born, will influence what you eat and the foods you like. You can’t just say to someone, ‘from now on, you’re eating this’. That’s not helpful to the artist nor will it be taken up by them. It needs to be very individualised.”

In another sign of the marriage between arts and performance sport, a partnership with Institut national du sport du Québec (INS Québec) provides access to a range of other professionals working in areas including training, mental performance, mental health, nutrition, physiology, data analysis, and research and innovation.

“We’re seeing more collaboration among various disciplines,” Pepin says, noting that extends to innovations in training and therapy. The incorporation of technology is on the rise, increasingly integrated into training and performance through things like monitoring tools – heart rate monitors and motion sensors to assess physical strain during performances and training sessions – and force plates, which measure the force exerted during jumps and other movements and shows it there are imbalances or weaknesses that might contribute to injuries.

Pepin says training is around eight hours a week, because each performance in itself is a work-out and no one wants to see performers burnout. The number of performances per week can vary, so that influences the number of training sessions.

Nakonechnyi explains: “Usually, an artist’s working day looks like this: we have training, then there is a break, unless there are other training sessions needed to sort out aspects of an act, and then in the evening the performance takes place.”

Gobaux says there’s less training than in competitive gymnastics, but in circus you’re working in a group rather than alone.

“You have to be careful not to endanger the people you are with,” he says. “Training helps us coordinate together and build trust between artists.”

Access to the great outdoors is something performers look forward to when they visit countries like Australia and New Zealand, says Pepin.

“It’s lovely to walk outside, it’s lovely to go to the beach. It’s good for the health, it’s good for the body.”

Corteo is performed at Auckland’s Spark Arena from October 3 - November 9.