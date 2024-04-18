Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Actor Dev Patel’s directing debut a surprisingly violent affair

By Sarah Watt
2 mins to read
Dev Patel in Monkey Man. Photo / Supplied

Dev Patel in Monkey Man. Photo / Supplied

On one hand, Monkey Man is a derivative, ultra-gory and by-the- numbers revenge story about a child who witnesses a terrible crime and grows up to avenge his family.

On the other, it’s an unexpected

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener