Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

A world away from Loki, Tom Hiddleston marvels in The Life of Chuck

Sarah Watt
By
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read

The Life of Chuck: A poignant story. Photo / Supplied

The Life of Chuck: A poignant story. Photo / Supplied

Sarah Watt
Review by Sarah Watt
Sarah reviewed for the Sunday Star Times until 2019. After a career change to secondary school teaching, she now she works in alternative education with our most disadvantaged rangatahi.
Learn more

The Life of Chuck, directed by Mike Flanagan, is in cinemas now.

If you didn’t already know from his talkshow appearances that British actor Tom Hiddleston can dance, you’ll be in no doubt after watching The Life of Chuck.

Taken from a Stephen King novella, the unusually structured, feelgood, poignant

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save