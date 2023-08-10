Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Culture

Things That Matter playwright Gary Henderson adapts David Galler’s acclaimed medical memoir to the stage

By Gary Henderson
5 mins to read
The true value of a play will be revealed when people argue about it in the bar afterwards. Photo / Andi Crown Photography; The Court Theatre

The true value of a play will be revealed when people argue about it in the bar afterwards. Photo / Andi Crown Photography; The Court Theatre

There are two memorable messages that bookend the first life of the stage play Things That Matter. Both came to me from Philippa Campbell, then literary manager of the Auckland Theatre Company. The first was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener