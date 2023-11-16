Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Culture

Preview: Orchestra drums up interest with Two Concertos and Pieces of Wood

By Richard Betts
3 mins to read
Still here: The Auckland Chamber Orchestra director Peter Scholes is cautiously optimistic about the future. Photo / Supplied

Still here: The Auckland Chamber Orchestra director Peter Scholes is cautiously optimistic about the future. Photo / Supplied

If you’re someone for whom percussion means only bashy timekeeping, may I recommend Auckland Chamber Orchestra’s Two Concertos and Pieces of Wood concert (Raye Freedman Arts Centre, November 26). ACO music director Peter Scholes always

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener