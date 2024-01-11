Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Culture

Nelson to host one of the world’s most-lauded string quartets

By Richard Betts
3 mins to read
Chamber music players: The Takács Quartet, from left, Edward Dusinberre, Harumi Rhodes, András Fejér and Richard O’Neill. Photo / Amanda Tipton

When the line-up for the 2024 Adam New Zealand International Chamber Music Festival was announced, the sharp intake of breath from fans was almost audible. Headlining the event, which takes place in Nelson from February

