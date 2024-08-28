Subscribe
Janet Frame at 100: Making every sentence an act of transformation is what Frame does

By Kirsty Gunn
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
12 mins to read

I think I was in third form when we read Owls Do Cry. There it was. This hectic, wretched, wonderful and completely new kind of novel I’d never come across before, all criss-crossed sentences, interrupted

