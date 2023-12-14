Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Culture

Had enough Hallelujah Chorus? Try these seasonal classics instead

By Richard Betts
3 mins to read
Lesser-known work: The Christmas Cantata was written by Italian composer Antonio Caldara, who had a "spectacular" career. Picture / Getty Images

Lesser-known work: The Christmas Cantata was written by Italian composer Antonio Caldara, who had a "spectacular" career. Picture / Getty Images

THE NIGHT BEFORE

Rimsky-Korsakov: Christmas Eve

An opera in which blacksmith Vakula woos his beloved Oksana by stealing an empress’s slippers. Because it’s Rimsky, the orchestral writing is inevitably wonderful, and for those who want

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener