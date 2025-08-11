Hye Rim Lee with her work Crystal City Spun in the background. Photo / Paul Nathan

Hye Rim Lee’s new exhibition, Swan Lake, is described as “an immersive, dream-like digital reinterpretation of the classic 19th-century Tchaikovsky ballet”. The idea for the new work was sparked by a visit to Auckland’s Western Springs, where the multimedia artist photographed swans during the 2020 Covid lockdown.

What is your earliest memory?

Dancing with my dad. I would stand on his feet and he’d hold my hands as we swayed together. I must have been so little but that feeling of love and safety has stayed with me.

I also remember the day he brought home a tiny spotted puppy when I was 7. He had her tucked inside his suit jacket like a little secret surprise. She was so small and delicate – we named her Merry. We already had a white spitz named Happy, so it really felt like the happiest time. Our home was full of love and life, shared with two dogs, two cats, a turtle named Tom, rabbits, baby chicks and a pair of birds. Those days felt simple and magical and I’ll always hold them close.

What did you want to be when you were a kid?

I wanted to be a soprano. I started singing at age 3, and it was the only dream I ever had. My mum was an opera singer and trained me from a very young age. I even got into a top music school – Ewha Womans University in Seoul – as a voice major. Sadly, I lost my singing voice after a tonsil operation, but the love for music has never left me.

When were you happiest?

When I was singing, and also during the process of making art, especially when the work started to take shape just as I had imagined. There’s joy in seeing creativity come to life.

If you weren’t an artist, what would you do instead?

I’d be an actor or a chef.

What trait in yourself do you least like?

I tend to be a perfectionist, which can be both a strength and a challenge. Lately, I’ve been working on letting go of that mindset and learning to embrace imperfection with more grace.

What trait in others do you least like?

Being self-centred, arrogant, or flaky. I also find it hard to connect with people who are condescending, patronising, or lack empathy. These traits create distance and make genuine connection difficult.

What characteristics do you most value in your friends?

Kindness, empathy – and remembering my birthday. It’s the little things that count.

What’s the best gift you’ve ever given, and received?

My parents – they truly feel like a blessing from God. As for a memorable gift, my ex once gave me a Comme des Garçons dress for my birthday. It sparked my curiosity and led me to explore the designer’s work, opening up a whole new world of fashion for me.

Swan Lake 2025, 4K 3D animation with surround sound, Hye Rim Lee, Christchurch Art Gallery. Photo / John Collie

What is your most treasured possession?

My mum’s wedding ring – a delicate pearl ring that carries her love story with my dad. It holds deep emotional meaning for me. Another is my dad’s old family photos. They capture a powerful legacy: my grandmother was one of the first women to graduate from Ewha Womans College, my grandfather was a Korean independence activist and my father was a pioneer of Korean theatre. These photos don’t just show family, they reflect the strength, resilience, and cultural impact of their lives during Korea’s turbulent history, from World War II through to the Korean War.

The title of your autobiography would be …

Hye Rim. My name means “graceful forest”, and that meaning reflects the purpose I strive towards in life: to grow into a forest of grace. The story is still unfolding, so the full autobiography will have to wait.

Which artwork could you look at endlessly?

Chagall’s frescoes painted on the ceiling of the Opéra Garnier in Paris, everything of Michelangelo, Yinka Shonibare MBE’s Addio del Passato, and Alex Prager’s Despair.

What particular artistic talent would you like to have?

3D animation. Sounds like an irony, but dealing with animators can be difficult, as I need to convey what’s in my head and have it portrayed in just the right way.

Natalie Portman in a scene from the film Black Swan. Photo / Supplied

What are your favourite films?

The Passion of the Christ, Mel Gibson; In the Mood for Love, Wong Kar-wai; The Skin I Live In, Pedro Almodóvar; and Black Swan, Darren Aronofsky. This film holds a special place in my heart, as it reminds me of the dynamic between my mum and I around our shared dream of being sopranos. My mum was a well-known soprano, but her singing career was sadly cut short as a result of surgery.

What has been your most enjoyable live theatre experience?

My dad’s final and most meaningful production was Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull, performed at the Korean National Theatre in Seoul in 1983. My dad, director Lee Jin-soon, is considered one of the founding figures of Korean theatre. During his career, he directed more than 200 productions, including plays, musical dramas, Korean traditional opera (changgeuk), Western opera, and dance theatre. The Seagull – one of Chekhov’s four major plays and one of my dad’s most cherished productions – delicately captures the complexity of human desire, frustration and limitation. The play uses the psychological tensions between characters to explore the deeper questions of life and art, a recurring theme in Chekhov’s work.

What’s been your most enjoyable live music experience?

A solo recital by Dame Joan Sutherland when I was 17 and studying voice. When I, as a young soprano, heard her breathtaking singing live, it was unforgettable – pure magic. After the performance, I had the incredible opportunity to meet her backstage and shake her hand. That moment left a lasting impression and continues to inspire me to this day.

What were your top songs in Spotify wrapped for 2024?

Phil Wickham, Angels; and Maria Callas, Casta Diva, from Bellini’s opera Norma.

Abba's Dancing Queen is guaranteed to get Hye Rim Lee on the dance floor. Photo / Getty Images

What song always gets you dancing?

Abba’s Dancing Queen, Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean and Swan Lake!

Which streaming series/TV show would you recommend?

K drama – Mr. Sunshine. This drama series deeply reminded me of my dad’s family during WWII. The protagonist’s house brought back memories of my grandmother’s home, and the storyline echoed my grandfather’s journey – from being born into one of the wealthiest noble families, living in a 99-kan house to becoming an independence activist. Watching it felt like witnessing my grandfather’s family life unfold on screen. And it’s not just the cinematography; the martial arts choreography and acting are on another level. The whole production is truly powerful.

Which talent or skill do you wish you had?

I wish I had stronger skills in managing a company, especially when it comes to interpersonal relationship management at the director level. Leading people effectively while navigating complex dynamics is a talent I truly admire and aspire to develop. Also accounting. I used to be a maths queen at school, but somehow that brain seems not to work any more.

A good day starts with ….

Waking up to sunlight after a deep sleep. Then I take a few quiet moments for meditation with Lectio. After that, I treat myself to a cosy bowl of oatmeal – usually with blueberries, banana and walnuts. It’s a simple, peaceful way to ease into the day.

Swan Lake, by Hye Rim Lee, is showing at the Christchurch Art Gallery until November 23.