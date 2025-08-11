Advertisement
Listener

Cultural attaché: Hye Rim Lee

New Zealand Listener
Hye Rim Lee with her work Crystal City Spun in the background. Photo / Paul Nathan

Hye Rim Lee’s new exhibition, Swan Lake, is described as “an immersive, dream-like digital reinterpretation of the classic 19th-century Tchaikovsky ballet”. The idea for the new work was sparked by a visit to Auckland’s Western Springs, where the multimedia artist photographed swans during the 2020 Covid lockdown.

