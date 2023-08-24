Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Culture

Carl Bland’s new play ‘I Want To Be Happy’ brings testing lab guinea pig to life

By Linda Herrick
6 mins to read
Jennifer Ludlam as the guinea pig, Binka, in 'I Want To Be Happy'. Photo / Supplied

Jennifer Ludlam as the guinea pig, Binka, in 'I Want To Be Happy'. Photo / Supplied

The setting of Auckland writer-actor-artist-director Carl Bland’s new play I Want To Be Happy is usually hidden from public view. A science lab that tests products on live animals, it’s a place Bland describes as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener