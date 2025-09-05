Listener

Acclaimed international plays make NZ their next stop

By Sarah Catherall and Dionne Christian
New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

Acclaimed international plays make NZ their next stop
2:22 Ghost Story cast (from left): Jack Sergent-­Shadbolt (Ben), Serena Cotton (Lauren), Pamela Sidhu (Jenny) and Regan Taylor (Sam). Photo / Lewis Ferris

Audiences at Circa Theatre’s 2:22 A Ghost Story don’t need to believe in the supernatural to be surprised by what’s coming, writes Sarah Catherall.

A couple of weeks out from opening night, actor Pamela Sidhu is struggling to sleep. Not because of the stress of rehearsing her lines for the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save