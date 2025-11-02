Listener
Organised crime and drug trafficking surge in the Pacific – are we in danger of becoming a narco-region?

Paradise no more: Pacific nations are reeling from NZ's drug market fallout while those on the front line say transnational serious organised crime is becoming the No 1 threat to our national security. Photo / Getty Images

The meth lollies made world headlines. In August last year, the Auckland City Mission unwittingly bundled pineapple-flavoured sweets laced with methamphetamine into food packages and distributed them to dozens of families. The laced lollies were a potentially lethal dose: three people who consumed the sweets were hospitalised. Perhaps unsurprisingly, police

Something in the water

Diversified portfolios

The black economy

The 501s

Breaking the market

Big Data and Old Friends

