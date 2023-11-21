Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Business

Peter Griffin: From Black Friday to Cyber Monday - how to spot real deals on tech products

By Peter Griffin
5 mins to read
Buy smart: Watch out for fake deals, where some retailers bump up their prices in the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday only to “discount” them so it looks like a sweet deal. Photo / Getty Images

Buy smart: Watch out for fake deals, where some retailers bump up their prices in the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday only to “discount” them so it looks like a sweet deal. Photo / Getty Images

An American consumer trend has inveigled its way into our retail sector in recent years - the hyped-up shopping phenomena known as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

At first, we watched in bemusement as clips

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener