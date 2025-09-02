Advertisement
Listener

David Kirk: An introduction to the business of rugby

By David Kirk
New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Black Fern Portia Woodman-Wickliffe in action against Japan in Exeter, England. Photo / Getty Images

Online only

Former All Black captain David Kirk, now chair of Rugby New Zealand, takes a philosophical look at money, finances and living well. The cofounder and chairman of Bailador Technology Investments, Kirk sits on a number of other boards including investee companies of Bailador and charitable organisations.

As we

