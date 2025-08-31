Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Winning hearts: Social theorist argues for left to become more inclusive and persuasive rather than brow-beating

Danyl McLauchlan
By
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Do policies of contemporary progressives really help the poor and downtrodden, or merely pretend to? Photo / Getty Images

Do policies of contemporary progressives really help the poor and downtrodden, or merely pretend to? Photo / Getty Images

A Yeats poem – one of the last he ever wrote – begins, “How can I, that girl standing there / My attention fix / On Roman or on Russian / Or on Spanish politics”.

We like to think our political values are noble – we just want to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save