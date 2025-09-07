Advertisement
Setting the record straight on the Kiwis who supported Britain’s era of Antarctic exploration

By Chris Moore
Terra Nova anchored to the ice during Scott’s fateful 1910-13 expedition. Photo / Supplied

I approached Charles Ferrall’s book with apprehension that I’d been here before: yet another study of the five Antarctic expeditions from 1901-16 added to the exhaustive catalogue.

Thickets of blameless trees have been sacrificed to the groaning shelves of books on the subject. From the moment when Lawrence Oates said

