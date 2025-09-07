Setting the record straight on the Kiwis who supported Britain’s era of Antarctic exploration

Terra Nova anchored to the ice during Scott’s fateful 1910-13 expedition. Photo / Supplied

I approached Charles Ferrall’s book with apprehension that I’d been here before: yet another study of the five Antarctic expeditions from 1901-16 added to the exhaustive catalogue.

Thickets of blameless trees have been sacrificed to the groaning shelves of books on the subject. From the moment when Lawrence Oates said he was going outside for some time, Antarctica emerged as a growth publishing industry. The public appetite seems endless, doubtless fuelled by the Heroic Age tag in regard to the voyages of the Discovery, Nimrod, Terra Nova, Aurora and Endurance.

But, mea culpa, I was wrong. Ferrall, an academic at Victoria University of Wellington, provides a refreshingly new, distinctively human perspective.

Sifting through the thick layers of accumulated myth and cliché, he reveals other personalities less familiar or simply neglected by history that accompanied the familiar names of Robert Falcon Scott, Edgar Evans, Ernest Shackleton, Douglas Mawson and Frank Worsley.

The book examines their unfolding stories in the context of the times as the Edwardian world – bristling with terrifying confidence, exuding triumphalism – sailed towards its end on the battlegrounds of World War I.

The letters, first-hand accounts and reports Ferrall sews so seamlessly together also reveal that the seemingly impervious psyche of the age was underpinned by a deepening uncertainty. Heroic adventure and noble sacrifice have always held a potent attraction, but viewed from the 21st century, there was nothing heroic or romantic about a slow death from starvation, hypothermia or scurvy.

“Polar expedition is at once the cleanest and most isolated way of having a bad time ever devised,” Apsley Cherry-Garrard, assistant zoologist on Scott’s 1910 expedition, wryly observed. Even the most cynical soul should not doubt the courage of individuals who confronted an implacably hostile environment with, by modern standards, terrifyingly primitive clothing and equipment.

Farrell explores the attitudes and mindsets that fuelled the expeditions, tracing the ambitions, hopes, despair, exhaustion, rivalries and loyalties accompanying the expeditions with the mind of a historian and the soul of a born storyteller.

His book also sets out to redress any imbalance caused by New Zealand’s involvement with the expeditions being told from a purely British perspective.

“The story of New Zealand’s involvement in the Antarctic is not just one of Empire or adventure or appeals to incipient nationalist sentiment. The story of New Zealand’s role in Antarctic adventures is one that takes in apparently minor and often quite personal detail, sometimes concerning the wives and sweethearts of those who did not travel south.” Given that the expeditions that sailed from New Zealand were largely made possible by a trio of Kiwis and received rapturous support from the New Zealand public, being sidelined by an emphasis on the British character is a bitter pill to swallow.

The three individuals who gave such consistent practical assistance and lobbied so intensively for the projects were the politician Charles Bowen, lawyer Leonard Tripp and Christchurch businessman Joseph Kinsey. Together they formed a formidable triumvirate, but it’s the imposing figure of Kinsey – later Sir Joseph Kinsey – who dominates Ferrall’s book through the sheer force of his personality.

Bursting with ideas and interests, armed with an astute business sense and exuding a genial warmth, Kinsey is today chiefly associated with the collection of papers and photographs he bequeathed to the Alexander Turnbull Library. But there’s much more to the man. Apart from his wide commercial interests, Kinsey was an art collector, one of New Zealand’s best amateur photographers, an enthusiastic climber and tramper, and public benefactor.

Businessman Joseph Kinsey was determined to put New Zealand on the world map. Photo / Lady Kinsey - http://natlib.govt.nz/records/22349054

He was also a man determined to put Christchurch and New Zealand on the world map. He hosted a succession of literary luminaries, including George Bernard Shaw, Mark Twain and Arthur Conan-Doyle, and the Kinsey’s seaside house perched high above Sumner and the expanse of the Pacific became a hospitable haven for members of the three Antarctic expeditions.

But why polar exploration? Possibly because this English-born son of a sergeant-major in the Royal Marines still harboured childhood memories of his father’s involvement in the search for the lost 1845 polar expedition led by Sir John Franklin.

Kinsey immigrated to New Zealand in 1880, settling in Christchurch, where he prospered through an involvement in the shipping business. He was also an assiduous networker, drawing on friendships and contacts in the commercial and political worlds, all of which led to him agreeing to be the New Zealand agent for Scott’s first Antarctic expedition (1901-04) and others that followed.

From lobbying the government for financial support, enabling Christchurch’s Magnetic Observatory to be used by the expeditions and organising supplies, Kinsey was a pivotal figure.

There are also poignant reminders that he was obviously a trusted father figure for Scott, 16 years his junior.

Kinsey’s association with Antarctic exploration would last until his death in 1936. But it was his involvement with those first explorations that set the mood for Ferrall’s own exploration.

If you assume you’ve read everything about the subject, I suggest you read this absorbing book.

South by South: New Zealand and the Heroic Age of Antarctic Exploration, by Charles Ferrall (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $50), is out now.