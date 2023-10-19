Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: Relationships take centre stage in Irish writer’s eighth novel

By Kiran Dass
3 mins to read
The Wren, The Wren by Anne Enright. Photo / Supplied

The Wren, The Wren by Anne Enright. Photo / Supplied

The savagely funny and ruthlessly observational Irish writer Anne Enright does a fine line in scrutinising and dismantling the wonky mechanics of malfunctioning families. Specifically, Irish families. The Gathering and The Green Road captured the

Latest from The Listener