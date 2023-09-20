Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: Author Kate Atkinson is back with a collection of sparkling short stories

By Brigid Feehan
3 mins to read
Kate Atkinson is at her oddest, darkest and funniest best. Photo / Supplied

Kate Atkinson is at her oddest, darkest and funniest best. Photo / Supplied

Kate Atkinson has followed up last year’s sparkling novel Shrines of Gaiety with this collection of 11 short stories. These stories sparkle, too, despite the feeling of impending doom that’s in every one of them.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener