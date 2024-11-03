NZ’s master of short stories Owen Marshall returns with new collection

Owen Marshall: Exposes our deep capacity for friendship, empathy, resignation and hope. Photo / Reg Graham

Book review: Since 1977, when the Listener published his story Descent from the Flugelhorn, Owen Marshall has delivered a masterclass in the art of the short story. He has led us through a landscape of provincial New Zealand, the South Island high country or the backpacker’s OE that is familiar and slightly strange as he precisely, incisively, tilts the floor of the story, leaving the reader wondering what the hell just happened.

Again, Marshall anchors these new stories in the small dreams and thwarted aspirations of the aimless young, the resigned middle-aged (and middle-class) and the lonesome elderly. The ordinary – as reassuring as a favourite jumper, as damning as an out-of-fashion corduroy jacket – is Marshall’s turf. Like the boglands of Irish poet Seamus Heaney’s forebears, this is where he digs.

Ryan Neckermann, head of catalogues and records in the excellent Double Whammy, is an “unremarkable, decent, rather boring guy” whose wife finds him “a restriction to any flowering in life”. Their separation was a “gradual and painful dissolution of once-close ties”. But, as in so many of these stories, there is an intensity, a tautness, that belies the slow jumper-comfort of familiarity. The narrator’s unexpected glimpse of Ryan, standing alone on the grassy berm outside his former home at dusk, exposes the unspoken maw of Ryan’s despair: “I felt my presence an intrusion, both physical and emotional, and back-tracked stealthily through the trees.”

In Marjorie’s Mushroom, Marjorie Ketle is an “ordinary person with an ordinary life, neither a conspicuous success nor an obvious failure”. She is a receptionist at a law firm, a widow whose daughter has married a poultry farmer in Dubbo, New South Wales. With echoes of Gavin Bishop’s Mrs McGinty and the Bizarre Plant, a giant and increasingly weird fungus elevates Marjorie’s station in life, but her understanding that this is due to nothing but luck “is proof that she had never been ordinary to begin with”.

And really, in Marshall’s work, no one is. For Barry, in The Enemy Without a Tail, ordinariness – delivering sprocket sets to shops, a leaf blower to a widow in Waverton – is cover for a drug trafficking operation by the former army sniper with a past “he had no wish to revisit”. The story is menacing, gripping, tragic – yet rooted in a kind of broken humanity.

Stories explore times of transition in the lives of Marshall’s characters, when people look up from their jobs, relationships, families or studies: like Danny, on his own in Auckland, finding himself at a Christmas Eve beach party: “Sometimes, it’s better to let life happen rather than try to impose yourself upon it.”

In the best of these stories, Marshall shines a brief light into the neglected or ignored corners of life that alter the path of his characters. In the riveting Fortuna’s Whim, the discovery of an old journal takes the narrator back to his OE, when he worked briefly as a deckhand on a luxury yacht. The story unfolds like a bar-side yarn, using a gentle pace and understated brevity – Roger Ettick was a “bit of a prick” – to pull the reader into an attentiveness that is suddenly utterly immersive.

In Touch and Go, Laurie Philbin, Australian lecturer in 19th-century cartography (academics – both jaded and ambitious – frequent these pages) is asked to fill in at a conference in Palmerston North. He relishes the opportunity but, when he meets art curator Natalie, his priorities pivot, again briefly, again disappointingly: “He told himself that history is all about things that happened and that life is largely about things that didn’t.”

The precariousness of that story’s title ripples through many of these stories. While wives in this book tend to be wise, practical and distracted, older male characters lean towards social and practical ineptitude. When Ethan, a 57-year-old academic, chooses voluntary redundancy, his pride at learning where things are in the supermarket and what cycle to use on the washing machine is out of step for a man of his age.

But it is in these brief interruptions to the familiar path of family, job and study that Marshall, barely changing gear from the colloquial chatter and emotional reserve of his characters, exposes our deep capacity for friendship, empathy, resignation and hope.

New Stories by Owen Marshall (Penguin, $38) is out now. Photo / supplied

A longer version of this review will be published on Aotearoa NZ Review of Books, anzrb.com.