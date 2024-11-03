Advertisement
NZ’s master of short stories Owen Marshall returns with new collection

By Sally Blundell
Owen Marshall: Exposes our deep capacity for friendship, empathy, resignation and hope. Photo / Reg Graham

Book review: Since 1977, when the Listener published his story Descent from the Flugelhorn, Owen Marshall has delivered a masterclass in the art of the short story. He has led us through a landscape of provincial New Zealand, the South Island high country or the backpacker’s OE that is familiar

