Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

New crime books: Hollywood exposed, an investigative trio returns, and James Lee Burke is back

By Craig Sisterson
3 mins to read
Thriller reads: Everybody Knows, The Last Word and Harbour Lights and Other Stories. Photos / Supplied

Thriller reads: Everybody Knows, The Last Word and Harbour Lights and Other Stories. Photos / Supplied

Everybody Knows by Jordan Harper (Faber, $27.99)

Most publicists try to get their clients into the public eye, cutting through the noise to garner maximum attention. Then there’s Mae Pruett, for whom any publicity is

Latest from The Listener