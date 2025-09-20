Building history: Heritage and majesty of Dunedin’s Olveston celebrated in new book

The magnificance of Ōtepoti taonga Olveston lies not just in its architecture but also in the contents that have filled its rooms for more than 100 years. Some items in the historic home and museum showcase the art, books and ephemera collected by its owners, but others show how such a grand house functioned. From the kitchens to the library, sculleries to the billiard room and bedrooms, Olveston reveals how the wealthy Theomin family lived, played and socialised in the first six decades of the 20th century.

Many of those rooms, both personal and functional, are captured in Olveston: Portrait of a Home, by celebrated photographer Jane Ussher MNZM and noted architectural writer John Walsh. For Ussher, it was a welcome return to the house, part of which she included in her 2022 book, Rooms: Portraits of Remarkable New Zealand Interiors, for which Walsh also wrote the text.

David Theomin’s “retreat” ‒ the library, opening out into the great hall and (right) the drawing room, with the grand piano given to daughter Dorothy on her 18th birthday. Photos / Jane Ussher

Olveston encapsulated what Ussher wanted to show in Rooms – an acknowledgement of the “depth and intelligence” of the homeowners. “The Theomins were avid collectors with an adventurous and inquiring eye, and they curated an extraordinary house,” Ussher says.

Bristol-born businessman David Theomin and his wife Marie commissioned British architect Sir Ernest George to design Olveston for a site at 42 Royal Terrace. It was completed in 1907.

From left: Corner of the drawing room where Marie Theomin entertained; the vestibule with its collection of Japanese weapons, leading into the great hall; tiles made by Minton in England line the walls of the upstairs bathroom; and the tiled fireplace in the Theomins’ master bedroom. Photos / Jane Ussher

“At the turn of the 20th century, Ernest George was probably the leading, or at least most prestigious, English house architect,” says Walsh. “His speciality was designing large country houses for newly rich families. George understood his clients. He knew they wanted houses that, while having all modern conveniences, looked like they had been on their sites since Elizabethan or Jacobean times.”

Olveston was not only grand in scale – there are 35 rooms – with myriad architectural influences, but also a family home that reflected the interests of Jewish leader David, Marie and children Edward and Dorothy. The philanthropic Theomins were musical, sporty, well-travelled, sociable and civic-minded.

The scullery displaying enamel storage containers and Cornishware, along with two porcelain and two copper sinks, typical of a kosher household. Right: Pantry staples including baking pans and jelly moulds. Photos / Jane Ussher

Marie died in 1926 and David in 1933. When Edward succumbed to a long illness in 1928, he left a widow but no children. Dorothy never married and remained at Olveston. In her will, opened after her death in 1966, the house and its contents were left to the city of Dunedin. The house opened to the public the following year.

Olveston: Portrait of a Home by Jane Ussher and John Walsh (Massey University Press, RRP $85) is out now. Image / Supplied