Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

What to read in 2024 - the year’s most anticipated books

By Mark Broatch
7 mins to read
Books editor Mark Broatch previews the pick of new releases anticipated in 2024. Photos / Supplied

Books editor Mark Broatch previews the pick of new releases anticipated in 2024. Photos / Supplied

Stuff your wallets and load up your debit cards: a welter of titles from familiar and new names are on their way this year.

There will be memoirs/bios from Angela Merkel, Rebel Wilson, Star Wars

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener