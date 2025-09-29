Advertisement
Book of the Day: The Last Living Cannibal by Airana Ngarewa

Paula Morris
New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Airana Ngarewa's second novel explores defining moments in the often-fraught history of Taranaki and Waikato-Tainui. Photo / Supplied

In 1869, the Pakakohi iwi from Taranaki were almost wiped out – not in battle, but in retribution, Vincent O’Malley tells us in his book Voices from the New Zealand Wars. After a decade of fighting for a gifted military commander, Tītokowaru, more than 200 men, women and children surrendered

