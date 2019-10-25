It was common practice to tick off the box next to Napier Old Boys' Marist during the Hawke's Bay premier men's club cricket campaign last summer.

Okay so the The Station-sponsored NOBM side had claimed the scalps of Innovate Electrical Napier Technical Old Boys (NTOB) and Ruahine Motors Central Hawke's Bay CC across the three formats but the 2018-19 flogging boys issued a timely warning today.

"The boys were just super excited after the win," said NOBM captain Nihal Shilar after they beat Reynard Health Supplies Havelock North CC by 13 runs in the opening round of the MJF Shrimpton Memorial Trophy 50-over campaign at Anderson Park, Havelock North.

"I'm sure no teams will look at us in the way they were looking at us last year, you know, NOBM so let';s take them lightly — nope, not any more," Shilar said with a laugh.

The quietly confident green army had already set their sights on a top-four playoffs berth this summer but hadn't won any games in the opening two rounds of the Laver & Wood 40-over format.

A delighted Shilar, who had taken the prized wicket of Central Districts Stags batsman Bradley Schmulian for 13 runs, said once they had got the opening batsman they could sniff blood.

"Once we got Schmulian we knew it's in our hands now so after that we were pretty much on their skin and full on trying to go out hard," said the 25-year-old Eastern Institute of Technology student who has been NOBM's overseas player for the past three years.

The right-arm off spinner had captain Schmulian feathering his delivery to Joe Collings-Wells at first slip to finish with the 2-24 from 10 overs, including a maiden, in helping stymie the villagers' run chase.

It was a timely fillip for the predominantly young NOBM side who amassed 116 runs before they were skittled with 20 balls left in the innings.

Englishman Collings-Wells, at No 4, top scored with 75 runs, including eight boundaries and a six, while compatriot wicketkeeper Sam Johnson and Nepal-born Ashish Gurung, living in the Bay for almost a decade, added 25 and 24, respectively.

"This is a great start for the season and having a win against a good side in Havelock North who had a pretty packed side and not missing anybody felt great, especially on their home ground, is a positive sign for us this season," said Bangalore-born Shilar who plays his cricket six months here and the rest in England.

William Clark took 3-40 and Schmulian 2-21 while Riyan Perera, Harry Ghodke and Ted Rainger claimed a wicket each for Havelock North.

In reply, the villagers were skittled for 153 in 47.1 overs with No 4 Clark leading the way on 54 runs and No 6 Tim Ferguson chiming in with 36.

NOBM seamer Sunil Kumar took 3-19, Michael Mason, not the former Black Caps and Stags bowler, claimed 3-21 while Patrick Muldowney chipped in with 2-23.

"Michael's a local Hobblers player who we pushed up to the prems and has been a lucky charm for us," Shilar said.

CHB opener Jacob Smith 59 not out. Photo / File

In the other games, CHB won by six wickets after winning the toss and having hosts You Travel Taradale CC pad up for a paltry 107 runs in 47.3 overs.

Only left hander Callum Hewetson, at No 4, turned up at the batting crease with 54 runs with 22 extras, including 19 wides, the next highest score for Taradale.

Brent Tate and Kyle Gardiner claimed 3-27 and 3-9, respectively, to become the architects of Taradale's demise with four other bowlers who buffed their handiwork in chiselling a scalp each for CHB.

In reply, CHB sleep walked their way to 111/4 in 25.5 overs.

Opening batsman Scott Schaw (28 runs) laid a foundation with team newbie Jacob Smith who was unbeaten on 59.

Back-to-back national club champions NTOB crushed Heretaunga Building Society Cornwall CC by 145 runs.

The Texans amassed 300/8 in 50 overs before rattling Cornwall for 155 with 25 balls to spare.

No other details were available on a frozen scoreboard on the CricHQ website.

The matches were played outside Nelson Park, Napier, this weekend for the first time this season because pitches weren't ready at other venues, according to Hawke's Bay Cricket CEO Craig Findlay.