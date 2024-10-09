Proactive management: A farmer’s journey to improving herd productivity

This story has been prepared by Elanco and is being published by The Country as advertorial.

How one farmer improved herd productivity through proactive care.

In the ever-evolving landscape of dairy farming, staying ahead of challenges is key to success. Among the myriad issues that can arise, dealing with non-cycling cows has historically been low on the list of priorities, and not seen for what it is – a stubborn problem that can quietly undermine a farm’s productivity and profitability.

Non-cycling cows, or cows that fail to exhibit regular oestrus cycles, can significantly impact herd fertility rates, leading to lower in-calf rates and ultimately, reduced milk production. The traditional approach to dealing with these cows often involves reactive measures on an ad hoc basis – or not treating them at all, and can lead to inconsistent results.

Shane Crothers, a sharemilker in the Waikato, was used to dealing with the odd non-cycler, but didn’t see it as a larger problem to be treated until his vet encouraged him to enrol into Elanco’s Pro-M8 Primed research programme, a solution designed to address the challenges of non-cycling cows by initiating and synchronising the herd’s reproductive cycles, thereby improving overall submission and in-calf rates.

Speaking of his experience in the programme, the results were, in Shane’s words “a bit crazy”. Compared to previous seasons, Shane’s in-calf rates were night and day. “Instead of it taking six weeks to get to the halfway point, we were there at day 10. I think our biggest day we had was 65 cows calved, on day 2 or 3. Our previous record was maybe 22 or 23.”

Now through their second season of the programme, Shane and his team have completely changed their approach to calving, noting that this year “we knew it was coming and we were organised”. Shane acknowledged wryly that success can be a double-edged sword, “the first 10 days were really hard, they were pretty big days, but it was over within 10 days, calving’s been a dream ever since”.

By addressing the underlying issues of non-cycling cows, Shane has experienced better reproductive performance, more consistent milk production, and in turn a stronger bottom line for the farm. After one season on the programme, and the big initial outlay, Shane is now reaping the benefits in savings this reproduction season. “Last year we had 220 on a progesterone device, this year 80 – half of them are first time calvers, so it gets cheaper over time too,” says Shane. “We’re 40% up in milk too, which is a lot. And that’s just really because we’ve got more cows and milk for more days.”

The journey to improved herd productivity is about more than just numbers. It’s about enriching lives – those of the farmers, their animals, and the broader community. Elanco’s Pro-M8 Primed programme has been designed with this holistic approach in mind, providing the tools to support the productivity and well-being of New Zealand’s farming industry, ensuring our farms continue to thrive for generations to come. For farmers who are in a similar position, Shane offers this advice: “Give it a go. Really. You’ll be surprised at the outcome. I was the doubter, but now I’m all for it.”

Learn more about Pro-M8 Primed here, and ask your vet about planning a programme for you.

Restricted Veterinary Medicine. Only available under veterinary authorisation. Ovurelin, Ovuprost and Ulti-Mate are registered under the ACVM Act 1997, No. A009949, No. A009948 and No. A011924. Ovurelin, Ovuprost, Elanco and the diagonal bar logo are trademarks of Elanco or its affiliates. Ulti-Mate is a trademark of Agilis Vets. PM-NZ-24-0266