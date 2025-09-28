Copper phone and internet is changing – are you ready?

This article was prepared by Chorus and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

For over a hundred years, the copper telecommunications network has done a great job helping Kiwis connect – via phone and internet – with each other and the rest of the world.

But after many years of service, the copper network is now end-of-life technology that’s prone to faults.

With more rural customers also switching to modern technologies like satellite and wireless where fibre isn’t available, Chorus plans to retire the copper network by 2030.

So if you’re still on an old landline phone service and/or ADSL or VDSL broadband, now’s a good time to look at upgrading.

Satellite

For rural and remote parts of New Zealand, satellite can deliver broadband for almost “everyone, everywhere”. Starlink is the most popular service and uses Low Earth Orbit (LEO) technology, so data has less distance to travel and means very fast download speeds.

GEO (Geostationary) satellite services aren’t as fast but still offer quicker download speeds than basic copper broadband – a good option if you’d rather use a local, NZ owned service provider.

Installation by a technician can be included in the upfront setup cost for some satellite services, while some providers have easy-to-follow online guides to help you install the equipment yourself (or you can opt for a tradesperson to do it for you).

Wireless

Another widely available option is wireless broadband. Wireless provides an internet connection via radio waves rather than using a hardwired connection like fibre or copper.

There are two types of wireless broadband services available – cellular fixed wireless (uses cellphone towers to connect a property) and non-cellular wireless from a local WISP (wireless internet service provider).

If your property already has fair-to-good 4G mobile coverage, cellular wireless broadband from one of the larger mobile service providers could work well.

Alternatively, WISPs based in your local region can create a more customised solution specific to your property’s layout and location, so you’ll get a good internet connection regardless of mobile coverage.

Equipment required usually involves an antenna, cable, and a Wi-Fi router. A technician may be needed to install the equipment, and depending on the provider, the cost is usually either included as part of the initial service set up or included in a fixed contract cost.

Phone service

No matter what type of internet connection you go for, the good news is you can still keep a landline phone service if you want one.

This means the same handset, phone number and features like call forwarding, call waiting and voicemail. The only difference is the service will run over your internet connection (VoIP) instead of a copper line.

Alternatively, you can stop using your landline handset altogether and simply use a mobile phone over Wi-Fi calling instead. You can find the Wi-Fi calling feature under your mobile phone settings.

