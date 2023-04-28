Wool report: Cyclone Gabrielle challenges continue

PGG Wrightson's GM for Wool Grant Edwards. Photo / Supplied

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson

Rowena Duncum from The Country dug deep into the wool market with Grant Edwards, general manager for wool at PGG Wrightson.

First up, Duncum asked about the supply chain for wool in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Edwards reiterated the major challenges being faced, particularly around scouring in the North Island.

The major scouring plant in the North Island was severely flooded and was closed, he said, while the other plant in the North Island can’t operate at the same capacity.

Edwards reckoned the damaged plant wouldn’t be up and running until November or December.

Duncum then turned to the current state of demand for wool.

Edwards confirmed that demand was still there for better quality wools.

He mentioned again that there had been a lot of yellowing wools through the market this year but said a change had started.

However, significant amounts of poor-quality wools had hit the market, a lot of it climate-driven, he said.

Listen below:

However, Edwards said new season wools coming through were much better quality and demand for these was increasing.

Duncum then raised a good news story - Farmers retail chain now stocks blankets made from New Zealand-sourced wools.

A big well done to the team at Farmers, she said.

Edwards agreed this was a good news story, pointing out it was great to get one over the Aussies who were the previous wool suppliers.