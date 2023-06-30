Wool report: A positive long term outlook

PGG Wrightson's GM for Wool Grant Edwards. Photo / Supplied

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson

Jamie Mackay from The Country recently had his regular chat with Grant Edwards from PGG Wrightson Wool to dig deep into the state of the wool market.

Mackay touched on prices being paid for wool - and whether there were reasons for optimism.

Edwards said prices for the best types of wool were looking up as there was a shortage of better wools.

He emphasised that the presentation of the wool was key to achieving a good price.

With specialist wools, especially in the south of the country, PGG Wrightson is seeing over three dollars greasy

Mackay brought up Edward’s recent presentation to the Primary Production Select Committee.

Edwards said the committee had reached out to some members of the wool industry to get a better understanding of the wool supply chain.

He cautioned there was plenty of concern about the sustainability of the wool price.

Edwards said the response was positive with ministers on the committee fully engaged and that discussion about moving forward and what needed to happen was wide-ranging.

Mackay rounded things off by talking about new, meaningful and innovative uses for strong wool - such as nappies.

Listen below:

Edwards pointed out the price advantage enjoyed by organic wool and saw this as a signal for the wider future of wool, as a natural, biodegradable product, ethically produced.

He concluded by saying the long-term outlook was positive.



