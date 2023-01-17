Livestock report: Times are changing for Romneys

File photo / Rebecca Harper

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson

Jamie Mackay from The Country swapped tales about their time at Lincoln with Simon Eddington, genetics rep for PGG Wrightson.

After marvelling at the rapid passing of forty years, the lads turned to the glory days of the Gore Ram Fair, when they sold Romney rams for days and days.

Mackay wondered whether Romneys were playing a part at all in the current Gore Ram Fair.

Eddington said they were - probably about 15 rams out of a total of about 90 rams all up. Perendales were first up for sale with the rest of the breeds coming in afterwards, he said.

Land use changes have altered the line-up of rams on offer.

Eddington said that while Romneys were still a strong breed, they were struggling a wee bit as times changed. Terminal rams were doing quite well at the current sales.

Mackay asked about the meat breeds - what was in vogue at the moment?

Eddington pointed to Poll Dorsets, Suffolks, South Suffolks and Southdowns and said quite a few on-farm sales happened with these rams as well.

He said farmers were looking for early maturing, ready in three to four months, and this seemed to be the way it was going.

Eddington turned to the number of enquiries PGG Wrightson was receiving at the moment for Wiltshires.

Mackay remarked on the Wiltshire’s self-shedding - no shearing needed, but wondered whether it was a slippery slope to go down.

He reckoned the “wool guys” said strong wool had to make a come-back because it was a sustainable, natural product - we just had to find more uses for it.

When you go down the Wiltshire track, it was a long time breeding it back out, Mackay said.

Eddington agreed that strong wool was poised for a come-back in the next two to three years but at the moment farmers were getting big bills for shearing sheep.

However, he was quick to point out that you couldn’t blame the shearers for putting their prices up.

To finish, Mackay put in a plug for a dispersal sale coming up in Nelson.

Eddington said it was at the Brightwater sale yards on February 17.

The sale features Suffolks, Hillside Suffolks and Romney ewes.

Eddington said a lot of interest was expected in the Suffolks, with good genetics all the way through.