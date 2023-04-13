Livestock report: Rainfall keeps the markets strong

File photo / Rowena Duncum

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson

Jamie Mackay from The Country catches up with Andrew Gibson with PGG Livestock in Taranaki, commenting that it’s been a “bit of an Indian summer”.

Gibson said rainfall had helped the country stay green having rained throughout the whole summer, “keeping the markets nice and strong” with no complaints from farmers about the wet weather.

Mackay quizzed Gibson on the market staying strong due to the returns in some areas not being as good, stating that he was likely “looking more at the sheep than the beef side of things”.

Gibson confirmed that beef had been good and kept everyone ticking along with strong numbers and cattle had held some impressive weight, ranging from 250-300kg plus.

Gibson said there had been good returns due to the well-bred, run weaners around the country with the breeding cows dropping away in numbers.

“It’s good to see those guys get a significant return.”

He then went on to say that sheep are always up and down but reiterated that the grass had been phenomenal up and down the country so not many complaints.

“A farmer with a bit of grass in his paddock and money in his wallet can be a dangerous beast at a stock sale,” Mackay joked.

Gibson said that was what they liked to see, as it created a good environment when the sales were going well.

Listen below:

He reckoned there would be nothing worse for an auctioneer than to look out to the crowd and see no bidders but the buoyant markets can make an auctioneer look good.

Mackay asked about dairy cows with the milking season coming to an end - “when do they change hands?”

Gibson said the dairy auctions had started with the market being a little softer than last year.

He said people were a bit more cautious about buying and spending too much for the returns they’re getting but there were still a few cows going to auction in the next month or so.

“Good cattle like anything will always sell well.”