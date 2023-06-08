Livestock report: PGG Wrightson celebrates Pink Week

A calf models one of the IHC's special pink ear-tags in 2020. Photo / Supplied

Shane Gerken, South Island Livestock Manager for PGG Wrightson and Jamie Mackay from The Country had a recent chat about Pink Week, which aims to raise awareness of the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme.

Pink Week, which runs from June 2 - 9 - is now celebrating a 41-year association with PGG Wrightson.

Now the team at PGG Wrightson is encouraging farmers to buy a PEL Pigtail electric fence standard or two.

For each one you buy in-store this week, PGG will contribute a dollar to the IHC.

On the livestock side of things, Gerken and the PGG team are flat-tack in the middle of bull selling.

Mackay asked if Angus was still the flavour of the month.

The short answer from Gerken was yes.

He said they’re just getting through the Herefords at the moment and Angus start next week.

The Herefords were very good although clearing rates were not quite as good as last year, he said.

Good bulls with the specific breeding traits farmers looked for were being chased hard, Gerken said.

In general, he said the bulls coming up for sale had been superb.

Mackay remarked on the abundance of grass in the South Island thanks to the wet and wondered if that meant a good store market.

Gerken said that some farmers had hung on to stock and had now been well and truly rewarded for the stock they’ve sold, both cattle and sheep.