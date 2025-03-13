Livestock report: ‘Nothing but good news’ from the Wairarapa

“[The] calves went as far north as King Country, Hawke’s Bay, Manawatū … it’s good to have …a good feel about the cattle industry at the moment, it’s got strength and stability.”

Weatherwise it was getting a bit dry, but Jennings said that wasn’t too out of character for the Wairarapa at this time of year.

“We have been dry, we just need follow-up rains, but we’re not critical like …the farmers of Taranaki… we’re not too bad, we’re ticking over all right.”

This is also the time of year when lamb traders buy stores to take through the winter.

Mackay said lamb, like cattle, was looking positive.

Jennings agreed.

“As agents, we’ve got nothing but good news to tell farmers at the moment.”

Mackay said this was welcome news, as some farmers who sold store stock had had a tough time in recent seasons.

“Yeah, last year was one we’d choose to forget,” Jennings said.

“It was pretty brutal”.

He said it had affected farmers of all ages, from the “older guys” who had seen it all before to the younger ones who hadn’t experienced a drought on the back of bad prices.

“That’s behind us, we try and forget it, but it’s still a burning ember in the back there I guess, when farmers are still negotiating with banks with refinancing and stuff.

“But we’ll chalk it up to experience and turn the page and see brighter and better things on the horizon.”

Also in today’s interview: Jennings reveals the story behind his nickname “Elvis” and looks forward to hunting with his mates at the Roar this year.