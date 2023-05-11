Livestock report: Calf selling season going well

Cattle are the flavour of the month, according to PGG Wrightson's Canterbury-West Coast Livestock Manager, Grant Nordstrom. Photo / Michael Craig

Cattle are the flavour of the month, according to PGG Wrightson's Canterbury-West Coast Livestock Manager, Grant Nordstrom. Photo / Michael Craig

Jamie Mackay from The Country recently touched base with Grant Nordstrom, Canterbury-West Coast Livestock Manager for PGG Wrightson.

The first topic for discussion was the calf selling season, with North Island sales going well.

Nordstrom said that as the season had gone on, the market had got stronger, as cattle were the flavour of the month.

There had been good demand overall and good local demand.

Masckay wondered whether this positivity was a result of good prospects for beef prices or due to a bumper season for grass growth.

Nordstrom reckoned it was a bit of both, with good premiums being paid throughout the season.

However, the big question has to be: are farmers transitioning from sheep to beef?

In some places, Nordstrom said, as the returns from running wool on productive land were making it prohibitive in some cases.

As for the bull sales coming up in June, Angus still seems to be the go-to breed and that’s reflected in the calf sales - although Hereford calves sold pretty much on a par in some cases.

Nordstrom reckoned this year’s bull sales will see good demand and good money paid for the right genetics.