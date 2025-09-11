Frosty fairways and feed shortages: Te Kuiti farmers battle spring

Mortensen said the region was also dealing with the effects of weather from earlier in the year.

“We’re still struggling from the drought and the big dry we had back in the autumn.

“We haven’t got the standing hay on the hills.

“We do need some warm rain, and we need some growth, and we need it pretty quick, to be fair.”

However, Mortensen said there was one bright spark to be found in the cold - his golf game had improved.

“With the frost and everything, it’s actually firmed the ground up, so I’m probably getting another 30 or 40 metre distance on the drives.”

Mortensen has been a stock agent for 40 years.

He told Mackay he’d never seen such a strong sheep and beef market, which had turned around quickly from 18 months ago.

“We’ve seen a big upturn — and may it continue.”

Beef was doing particularly well, which Mortensen put down to “a numbers game”.

“We’re struggling to fill that space at the works or any killable stock around, they’re just not there,” he said.

“There’s been more calves reared this year, trying to make up the slack.”

A lot of calves were being reared in the dairy sector as well, resulting in a shortage of milk powder.

Mortensen said this was a concern.

“There’s been a lot of calves purchased with not a lot of homework.”

He said the shortage wasn’t just affecting PGG Wrightson.

“It’s all retailers, it’s a real genuine concern with the shortage that is out there.

“But it just goes to show that everybody’s ... thinking the job is looking pretty good and they’re prepared to rear a few calves to, to make up the slack.”

In more positive news, Mortensen said beef prices were at $9/kg and the prospect of lamb reaching $10/kg was welcome.

He hoped prices would stay strong for the next two to three years, to lift morale in the sector.

“A lot of these farmers for many years have had it tough, and it’s about time they saw some positives through and some good times ahead.”

