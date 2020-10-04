Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any) Wairau Valley

3459 State Highway 63, Wairau Valley

Land Size: 1069.54 hectares (2642.94 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 460 m2

"The Springs" at 1069 hectares (2642 acres) is one of Marlborough's last traditional sheep and beef farms of scale.

Running 4500 stock units (5-year average) with a balance of Angus beef cows and high producing crossbred and halfbred ewes.

"The Springs" is renowned as a well-balanced property in a 1100 mm plus rainfall area with mainly north-facing hills rising to approximately 950m. The hill blocks are complemented by approximately 98 hectares of productive flats which are ideal for finishing stock.

Advertisement

A lucerne platform is being established for supplements and summer grazing with currently 19 hectares producing.

A permanent material five bedroom contemporary homestead with numerous outbuildings and a full range of farming infrastructure including a substantial set of covered yards complete a desirable farming package.

Plantation forestry is on three boundaries and viticulture is on adjacent properties. This opens up future possibilities of forestry, carbon farming and grape development.

The Wairau Valley has seen significant grape development in recent years and "The Springs" is in the heart of this growth.

To capitalise on this, the vendors have recently gained a consent to allow for viticultural development on the flats.

"The Springs" is being offered for sale as the complete farm of 1069 hectares (2642 acres) however the vendors have a scheme plan to subdivide approximately 98 hectares of flats and approximately 970 hectares of hill for sale in separate parcels and would consider offers for each block.

Scheme plan details have been included in the Information Memorandum however no subdivision application has been lodged.

Find out more about this property here.