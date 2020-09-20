Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any) Lower Dashwood

1736 Redwood Pass Road, Lower Dashwood

Land Size: 39.23 hectares (96.94 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 268 m2

"Stanley Estates"

A rare opportunity to invest in a total viticulture package presents itself to the market, in a producing vineyard, in the lower Dashwood of the Awatere Valley.

"Stanley Estates" comprises of 39 hectares in four titles and has a planted area of 33 hectares in 2.5M rows - predominantly in Sauvignon Blanc - and with plantings of Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and other boutique varieties.

"Stanley Estates" comes with a significant area of uncontracted fruit, and with a history of strong yields, crushes in excess of 426t of fruit annually.

An "A Class" Awatere river water right and three Amarillo wind machines with low usage provide the basis for the consistent yields this property provides.

"Stanley Estates" is supported by quality infrastructure; including a centrally located substantial three-bedroom main homestead, office and sheds - plus a second relocatable home.

This property will be sold with the "Stanley Estates" brand, including 2020 vintage juice and current inventory.

"Stanley Estates" is an established premium wine brand and with 33 canopy hectares, there is plenty on offer for buyers looking to secure an industry player of scale.

Inspection is strictly by appointment with the sole agents.




