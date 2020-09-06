Deadline Private Treaty

Plus GST (if any) Broomfield

372 Brodies Road, Broomfield

Land Size: 103.49 hectares (255.73 Acres)

Built on 103.4924 hectares, no expense has been spared on this beautiful four-bedroom house with quality fittings throughout.

Situated down a tree-lined driveway, and in a large, extensive, established garden setting, this well-designed home comes with many extras.

These include a kitchen/dining /living area, separate lounge, separate laundry, large bathroom, en suite and double internal access garage.

Set amongst sweeping lawns, the views from the house looking out to the north and beyond are absolutely stunning.

It is very well complemented by a range of farm support outbuildings including numerous implement sheds and sheep and cattle yards.

The land is well fenced into approximately 33 paddocks.

This property is ideal for the retiring farmer, first farm or as a large lifestyle block located very close to Amberley.

It is all set up for you - just step in and enjoy.

Deadline Private Treaty (Unless sold prior)

Closes 2.00pm, Thursday, September 24, 2020

