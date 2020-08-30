Plus GST (if any)
Marlborough Sounds
"Akaroa Station" 68 Kinders Road, Marlborough Sounds
Land Size: 552.57 hectares (1365.46 Acres)
Dwelling Area: 670 m2
This iconic Marlborough Sounds sheep and beef farm is now for genuine sale to a discerning buyer.
Consisting of 552 hectares it is currently running approximately 3500 S.U. This is made up of a mixture of 1800 mixed aged ewes, supportive stock plus cattle and deer.
Farming requirements are well resourced with a four-stand woolshed, including covered yards that easily hold 1500 n.p.
Other outbuildings complement this, such as a purpose-built deer shed and walk-in chiller, plus other sundry buildings - including a four-bay implement shed, a private jetty and boat launching ramp.
A multitude of dwellings provide both comfortable living plus additional income through holiday lets.
The four-bedroom homestead is set amongst established trees and gardens.
Featuring open-plan living, the views to the bay are spectacular and best enjoyed from the expansive deck.
A three-bedroom manager's cottage has an additional one-bedroom self-contained unit alongside.
Another three-bedroom accommodation unit is currently utilised for the holiday accommodations with repeat bookings. These three dwellings offer a variety of options.
"Akaroa Station" is a spectacular property that features a well-managed and productive farming operation.
Located in a pristine part of the Marlborough Sounds this property offers you the opportunity to enjoy a lifestyle many would envy.
Find out more about this property here.