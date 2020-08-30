Enquiries Over $4.2M

Plus GST (if any) Marlborough Sounds

"Akaroa Station" 68 Kinders Road, Marlborough Sounds

Land Size: 552.57 hectares (1365.46 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 670 m2

This iconic Marlborough Sounds sheep and beef farm is now for genuine sale to a discerning buyer.

Consisting of 552 hectares it is currently running approximately 3500 S.U. This is made up of a mixture of 1800 mixed aged ewes, supportive stock plus cattle and deer.

Farming requirements are well resourced with a four-stand woolshed, including covered yards that easily hold 1500 n.p.

Other outbuildings complement this, such as a purpose-built deer shed and walk-in chiller, plus other sundry buildings - including a four-bay implement shed, a private jetty and boat launching ramp.

Advertisement

A multitude of dwellings provide both comfortable living plus additional income through holiday lets.

The four-bedroom homestead is set amongst established trees and gardens.

Featuring open-plan living, the views to the bay are spectacular and best enjoyed from the expansive deck.

A three-bedroom manager's cottage has an additional one-bedroom self-contained unit alongside.

Another three-bedroom accommodation unit is currently utilised for the holiday accommodations with repeat bookings. These three dwellings offer a variety of options.

"Akaroa Station" is a spectacular property that features a well-managed and productive farming operation.

Located in a pristine part of the Marlborough Sounds this property offers you the opportunity to enjoy a lifestyle many would envy.

Find out more about this property here.

