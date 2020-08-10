Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any)

59F Riddell Road, Kerikeri

Land Size: 87.21 hectares (215.5 Acres)

• Single stand woolshed and implement shed.

• Two half round haybarns and two small square barns.

• Cattle/sheep yards with loadout ramp and head bail.

• Connection to Kerikeri irrigation scheme but not utilised.

• Approx 22 flat to easy contoured paddocks.

• Largely Kerikeri friable clay soils, well fertilised.

• Two gravity fed water systems for stock.

• Winters approx 130 rising 2 and 3 year old steers and 30 ewes.

This very attractive farm is not only very productive and extremely well located but it lends itself to a multitude of possible end uses.

Significant areas at the front of the farm are flat and already hedged, and with the present availability of water suggesting future possible horticultural possibilities or equestrian pursuits and arenas.

Pockets of native bush and specimen plantings add to the appeal of the mostly north facing landscapes.

Two delightful ponds provide water for the farm troughs and also very good duck shooting opportunities for the vendor.

There is also an existing good array of farm outbuildings and almost endless options of superior building sites for that perfect home to adorn.

Definitely rare to find, being only a couple of kilometers from central Kerikeri, private, warm and kindly contoured.

If you are looking for this type of property then this one will be hard to beat.

For Sale: $3.0M plus GST if any (Rates: $12,143 pa)

