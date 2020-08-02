$3.2M

Plus GST (if any)

Tapawera

1434 Tadmor-Glenhope Road, Tapawera

Land Size: 185.66 hectares (458.78 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 147 m2

This 185.6ha grazing property offers approximately 150ha of effective grazing, through a combination of fertile flats, easy terraces, medium hill and steeper sidlings.

This farm was run as a dairy unit supplying milk for the artisan cheese manufacturing business Wangapeka Cheese, and has a standalone food manufacturing factory on site.

In seven titles, other improvements include a 16 aside HB shed, implement shed, hay barns, woolshed, and Te Pari cattle yards.

The dwelling is a three bedroom older villa. A separate four bedroom home on its own 1.4ha title can also be purchased.

The farm is now transitioning to a trading farm rearing calves, finishing beef cattle and wintering dairy cows.

Approximately 19km to Tapawera, the open valley setting allows for good sunshine hours, and higher summer rainfall than most areas in the district.

With good contours, scale and multiple titles, the property offers new owners plenty of purchasing and business options.

Viewing by appointment only.

